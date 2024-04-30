The White Sox have traded left-handed reliever Bailey Horn to the Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced on Tuesday.
The Sox acquired Horn in late February from the Cubs in exchange for pitcher Matthew Thompson. Horn has played nine games for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights this season.
In those nine games, Horn has compiled an 11.32 ERA from 10.1 innings pitched and 13 earned runs allowed. The majority of his runs allowed game in one game against the Norfolk Tides (six runs) and Syracuse Mets (four runs).
Ironically, the White Sox drafted Horn in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB entry draft. They traded him to the Cubs in 2021 before reacquiring him this past February.