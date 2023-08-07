Yasmani Grandal denies report of altercation with Tim Anderson

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal has denied a report that he was involved in a physical altercation with shortstop Tim Anderson prior to the MLB All-Star break.

That report, from 670 the Score’s Shane Riordan, indicated that the two had clashed over Grandal’s travel plans after the break, but the catcher denied the report during a press availability.

“This is unreal. Especially the fact that they said it was a day before the All-Star break,” he said. “I’ll tell you one thing. The one thing I was thinking about that day, especially after that game, was ‘let’s go to this lake house I have rented with my family, because I haven’t spent a lot of time with them.’”

Grandal was asked whether the incident happened, and responded “I think I just answered that.”

The report stated that Grandal and Anderson had clashed verbally, and that Grandal had struck Anderson.

The catcher argued that the report was a “fishing” expedition.

“I know people need to do their jobs and they’re trying to put a story out, but I mean, it’s crazy to what extent people can go to just to put something out there,” he said. “I feel like they’re almost fishing.”

White Sox GM Rick Hahn told media that Grandal had spoken to him about the incident and denied that it had taken place.

