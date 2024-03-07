The White Sox announced their roster on Thursday for this year’s inaugural Spring Breakout game against the Cubs.

The Spring Breakout game is a new initiative from MLB to showcase more top farm talent across the game. Instead of having one team of A.L. prospects and one team of N.L. prospects play in the Futures game, there will be 16 different Spring Breakout games. In each game, two teams will each field a full roster of up-and-coming talent.

Here’s the full roster for the White Sox:

PITCHERS

Mason Adams, RHP

Prelander Berroa, RHP

Adisyn Coffey, RHP

Johan Dominguez, RHP

Jared Kelley, RHP

Jordan Leasure, RHP

Gil Luna, LHP

Alex Speas, RHP

CATCHERS

Adam Hackenberg

Edgar Quero

Michael Turner

INFIELDERS

Brooks Baldwin

Tim Elko

Jacob Gonzalez

Jason Matthews

Colson Montgomery

Bryan Ramos

OUTFIELDERS

Jacob Burke

Zach DeLoach

Duke Ellis

DJ Gladney

Terrell Tatum

George Wolkow

The group is headlined by Montgomery, Gonzalez, Quero and Ramos.

Montgomery, a shortstop, is the top White Sox prospect and considered one of the best in all of baseball. The White Sox drafted Montgomery in the first round of the 2021 draft and he’s played as high as Double-A ball. The White Sox drafted Gonzalez in the first round of last year’s draft. He also plays shortstop and played rookie ball and Single-A last season. Quero came to the South Side as part of the deal that sent Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Angels. He was initially an international free agent signing from Cuba and played Double-A ball last year. Finally, Ramos, a third baseman, joined the White Sox as an international free agent from Cuba back in 2018. He has also played as high as Double-A.

The White Sox and Cubs prospects will square off on Mar. 15 at 4:05 p.m. Fans can watch the game on MLB digital platforms, ESPN+ and Marquee.

