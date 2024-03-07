The White Sox announced their roster on Thursday for this year’s inaugural Spring Breakout game against the Cubs.
The Spring Breakout game is a new initiative from MLB to showcase more top farm talent across the game. Instead of having one team of A.L. prospects and one team of N.L. prospects play in the Futures game, there will be 16 different Spring Breakout games. In each game, two teams will each field a full roster of up-and-coming talent.
Here’s the full roster for the White Sox:
PITCHERS
Mason Adams, RHP
Prelander Berroa, RHP
Adisyn Coffey, RHP
Johan Dominguez, RHP
Jared Kelley, RHP
Jordan Leasure, RHP
Gil Luna, LHP
Alex Speas, RHP
CATCHERS
Adam Hackenberg
Edgar Quero
Michael Turner
INFIELDERS
Brooks Baldwin
Tim Elko
Jacob Gonzalez
Jason Matthews
Colson Montgomery
Bryan Ramos
OUTFIELDERS
Jacob Burke
Zach DeLoach
Duke Ellis
DJ Gladney
Terrell Tatum
George Wolkow
The group is headlined by Montgomery, Gonzalez, Quero and Ramos.
Montgomery, a shortstop, is the top White Sox prospect and considered one of the best in all of baseball. The White Sox drafted Montgomery in the first round of the 2021 draft and he’s played as high as Double-A ball. The White Sox drafted Gonzalez in the first round of last year’s draft. He also plays shortstop and played rookie ball and Single-A last season. Quero came to the South Side as part of the deal that sent Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Angels. He was initially an international free agent signing from Cuba and played Double-A ball last year. Finally, Ramos, a third baseman, joined the White Sox as an international free agent from Cuba back in 2018. He has also played as high as Double-A.
The White Sox and Cubs prospects will square off on Mar. 15 at 4:05 p.m. Fans can watch the game on MLB digital platforms, ESPN+ and Marquee.