The White Sox open Cactus League play Friday afternoon against their northside rival, the Chicago Cubs, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

Right-hander Jesse Chavez will get the start for the White Sox, while lefty Jordan Wicks — who made his MLB debut with the Cubs last season and finished the year with a 4.41 ERA — will take the mound for the Cubs.

How to watch:

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. CT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: Click here (download the NBC Sports app on your mobile device)

More info:

The two Chicago teams will meet again in Mesa on March 1, and once more when the White Sox host the Cubs at Camelback Ranch on March 15.

Friday's starting lineup for the White Sox:

RF Kevin Pillar

SS Paul DeJong

1B Andrew Vaughn

3B Bryan Ramos

DH Tim Elko

CF Dominic Fletcher

LF Rafael Ortega

C Martin Maldonado

2B Nicky Lopez

SP Jesse Chavez

Friday's starting lineup for the Cubs:

LF Ian Happ

3B Christopher Morel

C Miguel Amaya

1B Matt Mervis

RF Alexander Canario

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

SS Luis Vazquez

DH Joe Hudson

2B Matt Shaw

SP Jordan Wicks

