The White Sox open Cactus League play Friday afternoon against their northside rival, the Chicago Cubs, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Right-hander Jesse Chavez will get the start for the White Sox, while lefty Jordan Wicks — who made his MLB debut with the Cubs last season and finished the year with a 4.41 ERA — will take the mound for the Cubs.
How to watch:
Game Time: 2:00 p.m. CT
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Live stream: Click here (download the NBC Sports app on your mobile device)
More info:
The two Chicago teams will meet again in Mesa on March 1, and once more when the White Sox host the Cubs at Camelback Ranch on March 15.
Friday's starting lineup for the White Sox:
RF Kevin Pillar
SS Paul DeJong
1B Andrew Vaughn
3B Bryan Ramos
DH Tim Elko
CF Dominic Fletcher
LF Rafael Ortega
C Martin Maldonado
2B Nicky Lopez
SP Jesse Chavez
Friday's starting lineup for the Cubs:
LF Ian Happ
3B Christopher Morel
C Miguel Amaya
1B Matt Mervis
RF Alexander Canario
CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
SS Luis Vazquez
DH Joe Hudson
2B Matt Shaw
SP Jordan Wicks