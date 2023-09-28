Emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

A Phillies fan and his emotional support alligator were denied entry into Citizens Bank Park for Wednesday's contest between the Phillies and Pirates.

Joie Henney of Jonestown, Pa., and his alligator, Wally, were seen outside the ballpark on Wednesday.

Citizens Bank Park's policy on support animals states, "Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited."

WallyGator has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok with hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

Speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer last year, Henney said Wally helps him battle depression and that the gator "likes to give hugs" and has never bitten anyone.