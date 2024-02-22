Fans roast MLB's new see-through pants amid uniform saga

An MLB uniform controversy has dominated the opening days of spring training.

MLB rolled out new uniforms for the 2024 season that were designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics. The new uniforms were aimed at improving performance and helping players stay cool throughout games in the summer months.

But the early reviews from fans and players have been far from overly positive.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

As pictures of the jerseys began to trickle out, fans were critical of the noticeable difference between the old threads and the new Nike Vapor Premier jerseys.

Last year vs this year’s replica jersey offerings from the fine folks at MLB, Nike & Fanatics. Last year’s being on the left and this year’s on the right.



I have a lot to say, so bear with me here.



Let’s just rip the bandaid off right away with this year’s new jersey offerings pic.twitter.com/3IShhlj0nL — Bobby Mullins (@TheBobbyMullins) February 11, 2024

While some players like Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jayson Heyward praised the jerseys, others have been blunt in their criticism of the new look.

An unnamed veteran on the Baltimore Orioles told the Baltimore Banner that they look like "a knockoff jersey from T.J. Maxx," while Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said "I know everyone hates them."

The jerseys aren't the only part of the new uniforms drawing scrutiny, either. Fans have also noticed that the pants don't completely cover up what players are wearing underneath them.

The Seattle Mariners posted a video of catcher Cal Raleigh where his tucked-in jersey can be seen through his pants.

There was also an image of Cleveland Guardians pitcher Scott Barlow posted on social media where his tucked-in jersey and compression shorts are visible.

Scott Barlow welcome to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/fmGVQBJESR — Andre Knott (@DreKnott) February 22, 2024

The see-through pants have been the subject of jokes among baseball fans on social media:

Every MLB player going to be calling in sick when it’s a white uniform pants game — supernintendo chalmers (@helmerroids) February 22, 2024

Kinda crazy the MLB has been around for like 120 years and they messed up… pants — Payton🧦 (@SoxBearPayton) February 22, 2024

A surefire way to get everyone sharing photos from MLB picture days: Pants you can see through pic.twitter.com/pttUWdXozU — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) February 21, 2024

The new MLB pants are NSFW. Someone's gonna get fired for watching @PitchingNinja highlights at work. https://t.co/he8csvIT6G — Chris Towers is the Riley Greene Preservation Soc (@CTowersCBS) February 21, 2024

I did an experiment and discovered that my toilet paper is, in fact, less transparent than the new MLB uniform pants. https://t.co/8WZkjGp7Yt pic.twitter.com/crQFDfH2SY — Heather Linington-Noble (@AlainnFocail) February 21, 2024

Big-brain advertising move by NIKE -- make the MLB pants so thin and cheap you can read the NIKE logo right off the guy's compression shorts. https://t.co/vpRJfPXbYZ — Michael Kasper (@KasperStats) February 22, 2024

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark told reporters on Tuesday that the union was "frustrated" over the new uniforms, adding that they were in contact with the involved parties about them.

He described the pants as a "universal concern" on Thursday.

"A lot of the rhetoric is confirmation that the pants are see-through," Clark added, via ESPN. "It's been an ongoing conversation where each day has yielded something new that doesn't seem to make as much sense as you would like it.

"We'll continue to engage those that are involved and determine next steps forward."

MLBPA deputy executive director Bruce Meyer confirmed on Thursday that the organization is relaying concerns from players to MLB about the new pants.

Commissioner Rob Manfred previously said he expects criticism of the uniforms to fade, but that was before the below-the-belt complaints.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Major League Baseball approved new rules for 2024 that include the widening of the runners lane and more changes to help speed up the pace of the game