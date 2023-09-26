Ohtani, Snell and more: Here are the top potential MLB free agents

Shohei Ohtani watch is on the horizon.

After the 2023 World Series champion is crowned in late October/early November, the baseball world will shift its focus to the Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation.

Ohtani is set to hit free agency after putting together one of the greatest individual seasons in MLB history. The 29-year-old hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs while also going 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA over 23 starts on the mound.

While Ohtani isn't expected to pitch again until 2025 due to a UCL tear, it still wouldn't be surprising if he landed the richest contract in baseball history -- something exceeding the $426.5 million deal his Angels teammate Mike Trout received in 2019.

The 2023 AL MVP favorite is obviously the belle of the ball in the 2023-24 free-agent class. But he isn't the only notable name who could be available on the open market.

Who are the top MLB free agents in 2023-24?

Beyond Ohtani, Cody Bellinger is the top hitter who could be a free agent this winter. The 2019 NL MVP has enjoyed a stellar bounce-back season with the Chicago Cubs and has a $12 million mutual option for 2024.

Among the other top potential free-agent bats are Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernández, Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler ($9 million player option), Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy ($10 million club option) and KBO outfielder Jung Hoo Lee.

The 2023-24 free-agent class is certainly stronger in the pitching department, where NL Cy Young favorite Blake Snell is the headliner followed by his San Diego Padres teammate and one of the game's elite relievers in Josh Hader. There's also Marcus Stroman ($21 million player option), Clayton Kershaw, Sonny Gray, Eduardo Rodriguez (player opt-out available), Aaron Nola, Jordan Montgomery and Japan's Yoshinobu Yamamoto among the potential available arms.

Top 2023-24 MLB free agents by position

Here's an expanded position-by-position look at the best potential free agents:

Catchers

Mitch Garver, Rangers

Gary Sanchez, Padres

Yasmani Grandal, White Sox

Yan Gomes, Cubs ($6 million club option)

First basemen/designated hitters

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

J.D. Martinez, Dodgers

Rhys Hoskins, Phillies

Josh Bell, Marlins ($16.5 million player option)

Donovan Solano, Twins

C.J. Cron, Angels

Brandon Belt, Blue Jays

Joey Votto, Reds ($20 million club option)

Carlos Santana, Brewers

Garrett Cooper, Padres

Second basemen

Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays ($18 million mutual option)

Adam Frazier, Orioles

Kolten Wong, Dodgers

Third basemen

Matt Chapman, Blue Jays

Max Muncy, Dodgers ($10 million club option)

Jeimer Candelario, Cubs

Justin Turner, Red Sox ($13.4 million player option)

Josh Donaldson, Brewers

Gio Urshela, Angels

Evan Longoria, Diamondbacks

Mike Moustakas, Angels

Shortstops

Tim Anderson, White Sox ($14 million club option)

Brandon Crawford, Giants

Jon Berti, Marlins

Javier Báez, Tigers (player opt-out available)

Amed Rosario, Dodgers

Kiké Hernández, Dodgers

Adalberto Mondesí, Red Sox

Outfielders

Cody Bellinger, Cubs ($12 million mutual option)

Jorge Soler, Marlins ($9 million player option)

Joc Pederson, Giants

Teoscar Hernández, Mariners

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Diamondbacks

Jason Heyward, Dodgers

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

Tommy Pham, Diamondbacks

Max Kepler, Twins ($10 million club option)

Jung Hoo Lee, KBO

Andrew McCutchen, Pirates

Adam Duvall, Red Sox

Michael Conforto, Giants ($18 million player option)

Mark Canha, Brewers ($12.2 million club option)

Michal Brantley, Astros

Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays

Eddie Rosario, Braves ($9 million club option)

Robbie Grossman, Rangers

Randal Grichuk, Angels

Michael A. Taylor, Twins

Joey Gallo, Twins

Jesse Winker, Brewers

David Peralta, Dodgers

Starting pitchers

Blake Snell, Padres

Marcus Stroman, Cubs ($21 million player option)

Aaron Nola, Phillies

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, NPB

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers (player opt-out available)

Sonny Gray, Twins

Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays

Charlie Morton, Braves ($20 million club option)

Jordan Montgomery, Rangers

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs ($16 million club option)

Alex Cobb, Giants ($10 million club option)

Mike Clevinger, White Sox ($12 million mutual option)

Michael Wacha, Padres ($16 million mutual option)

Wade Miley, Brewers ($10 million mutual option)

Seth Lugo, Padres ($7.5 million player option)

Martín Pérez, Rangers

Lance Lynn, Dodgers ($18 million club option)

Lucas Giolito, Guardians

Kenta Maeda, Twins

Michael Lorenzen, Phillies

Tyler Mahle, Twins

Relievers