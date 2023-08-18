Trending
Pete Alonso throws ball into crowd after Cardinals player's first MLB hit

The Cardinals ultimately were able to get the ball back from the fan who caught it

By Eric Mullin

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Top Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn made his MLB debut against the Mets on Friday.

While Masyn Winn's first MLB hit was an infield single, the ball wound up in the stands.

Winn, the St. Louis Cardinals' top prospect, made his major league debut in Friday night's game against the New York Mets. And in his second at-bat, the 21-year-old legged out an infield single after bouncing a chopper to third for his first hit.

But instead of throwing the ball back to the Cardinals' dugout for Wynn to keep, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso chucked it into the Busch Stadium crowd.

The move apparently wasn't appreciated by Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas, and chants from the crowd urging the fan who caught the ball to give it back followed.

It's unclear whether Alonso knew that was Winn's first hit, though TV cameras appeared to catch him apologizing to St. Louis' dugout.

Regardless, the Cardinals ultimately were able to get the ball back from the fan who caught it.

It wouldn't be surprising if the fan was offered something, such as memorabilia or a meet-and-greet with Winn, in exchange for the ball.

