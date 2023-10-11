The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball recently partnered up to release limited edition vinyl records of "Hackney Diamonds," their new album, which is set to be released on Oct. 20, according to a press release from Geffen Records.

The rare collector's item will be available exclusively on The Rolling Stones' website. Fans have the option to choose a vinyl record with a custom design for all 30 MLB teams. You can preorder the vinyl album now, or wait until the album's release to purchase the item on their website.

Here are the designs for the White Sox and Cubs' custom Hackney Diamonds vinyl.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's the trailer video for the partnership.

The Rolling Stones have a long history with MLB. In 1989, the Stones performed half of their tour dates for the "Steel Wheels Tour" at MLB stadiums.

Those stadiums included Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Toronto's CNE Stadium and SkyDome, Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium, Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Busch Stadium in St. Louis, RFK Stadium in Washington DC, Cleveland's Municipal Stadium, New York's Shea Stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the Houston Astrodome, the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis and Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

In 1997, the Stones played at Dodger Stadium and in 2005, they played at Fenway Park in Boston.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.