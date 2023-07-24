What to know ahead of the White Sox vs. Cubs Crosstown Classic series

The first half of the Crosstown Classic series between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs starts Tuesday, July 25.

Here are the projected pitching matchups for both games:

Game 1: Kyle Hendricks (CHC) vs. Michael Kopech (CWS)

Game 2: Marcus Stroman (CHC) vs. Lance Lynn (CWS)

The all-time record between both teams is 73-65, with the White Sox owning eight games over the Cubs.

Other facts to know about the series: the Crosstown Cup was created in 2010; the White Sox won the first three cups before the Cubs took it in 2013; the White Sox currently hold the cup after winning 3-1 last season; the White Sox won the cup in 2016 during the Cubs World Series run and the Cubs won the cup in 2005 during the White Sox World Series run.

NBC Sports Chicago is kicking off the annual Crosstown Series on Tuesday, July 25 as the Chicago White Sox host the Chicago Cubs for two games at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Wednesday with special editions of White Sox Pregame Live. Host Chuck Garfien will be joined by Ozzie Guillen and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas live from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Live game coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday begins at 7 p.m. with Jason Benetti and Steve Stone delivering the game call. White Sox Postgame Live with Garfien, Guillen and Thomas will immediately follow both games and will feature live postgame press conferences with Pedro Grifol and David Ross, and interviews with players from both teams.

NBC Sports Chicago will also deliver a Spanish-language telecast of Wednesday night’s Crosstown battle on NBC Sports Chicago Plus (+), called by Telemundo Chicago's lead sports anchor, Hector Lozano, and Ozzie Guillen.

NBC Sports Chicago will live stream every Crosstown game, including Pregame and Postgame Live coverage, on the “NBC Sports” app to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers. If you do not have cable, NBC Sports Chicago is included on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and DirectTV stream.

For more information on live streaming, click here.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.