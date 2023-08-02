Yankees pitcher Domingo German enters inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse

Domingo German has been with the Yankees organization since 2015.

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German isn't expected to pitch again this season after agreeing to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the club announced on Wednesday.

German will be placed on the restricted list while he is away from the team.

"It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being," the Yankees said in a statement. "We will respect his privacy as he begins this process."

Speaking to reporters, general manager Brian Cashman called German's situation "very serious." Cashman said German has dealt with alcohol issues in the past and that an incident occurred on Tuesday, declining to go into further detail.

Brian Cashman said that alcohol abuse is something Domingo Germán has had to deal with in the past. There was an incident that took place yesterday. Cashman said he would not provide details. “I’m worried right now for the person and the immediate family.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) August 2, 2023

"The steps being taken today by Domingo are very important and necessary," Cashman said.

"Do not expect him back this year," Cashman added. "He's dealing with the most important issues right in front of him now."

German, who turns 31 on Friday, has been with the Yankees organization since 2015 and boasts a 4.56 ERA over 19 starts and one relief appearance this season. He's a little more than a month removed from recording the 24th perfect game in MLB history in an outing against the Oakland A's at Oakland Coliseum on June 28.

German was suspended 10 games by MLB earlier this season after being ejected from a game for using an illegal sticky substance. He was also suspended 81 games in 2020 over an alleged domestic violence incident.