Bulls assign Dalen Terry to G League

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

INDIANAPOLIS --- The Chicago Bulls assigned second-year guard Dalen Terry to Windy City of the G League on Monday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Terry has played just five mop-up minutes this season and 219 overall since management selected him 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Bulls often send non-rotational young players to the G League for practice reps and/or game experience, but it's notable that second-round pick and rookie Julian Phillips remained with the team in advance of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

"They started training camp (Monday) so with where the opportunity to play (with us) is at and the number of bodies we have, getting him started there with those guys and getting practice and scrimmages in is beneficial," coach Billy Donovan said. "They have a pretty short training camp before they start playing some games. I think that's what he needs.

"It's great he's with us at times. But I don't know if we want to keep him with us if he's not going to be in the rotation."

Asked if that meant a potentially longer G League stint, Donovan said it would be based on the schedule and travel. For instance, the Bulls took Sunday off following a back-to-back set of games and will only practice for a short time on Tuesday in Dallas. With Windy City, Terry can get more reps.

"I think it's a fine line because there is value when he isn't playing and he's here to sit there and see and watch and observe and be in shootarounds," Donovan said. "But the overall best benefit is him just playing."

Donovan also detailed where he thinks Terry's game is at currently.

"He's really a good open-floor player. He has good size, good vision and good passing skills," Donovan said. "But with the way our team is right now, there aren't many opportunities for him to do that. And we need to help him play to his strengths.

"His shooting will get better. I think everybody knows that's an area he has to improve. But the biggest thing to me for him is he plays with such a motor and energy and is a competitor, he has got to be more detailed defensively, whether it's blocking out, pick-and-roll coverages, whatever it may be."

The Bulls face a Tuesday deadline to exercise a $3.5 million third-year option on Terry's contract. It's rare when a first-round pick doesn't have his third-year option picked up and doing so could give the Bulls a small contract to aggregate in a trade through next season at the very least.

Stay tuned.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.