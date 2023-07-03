NBA free agency: Bulls sign Torrey Craig to 2-year deal

The Chicago Bulls have made another move in free agency, signing former Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig to a two-year contract. A league source confirmed the news, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, to NBC Sports Chicago.

Craig started 60 games last season for the Suns and appeared in 79 in all. He averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, both of which were career highs. He also had nearly a block per game and 1.5 assists per contest.

The Bulls needed to add good 3-point shooters, and Craig certainly qualifies, having made 40% of his shots from beyond the arc last season.

He is also a standout defender, giving the Bulls some much-needed skill in their forward group for the 2023-24 season.

