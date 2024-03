Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso swiped his 100th steal of the season for the first time in his career Monday night in the Bulls' 107-105 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Alex Caruso snags his 100th steal of the season pic.twitter.com/QiePrITc6I — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) March 26, 2024

Caruso also became the first player in the NBA since Robert Covington in 2021-22 to post at least 100 made 3-pointers, 100 steals and 60 blocks.