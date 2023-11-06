Andre Drummond makes NBA history with awesome milestone

Andre Drummond hit an impressive milestone Monday at the United Center, becoming the 43rd player in NBA history to record 10,000 rebounds.

The Bulls' big man grabbed the offensive board off a missed jumper by DeMar DeRozan in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz. After coming up short on the put-back, he tapped in his own miss for a field goal, along with his fourth and fifth rebounds of the half.

10,000 CAREER REBOUNDS FOR ANDRE DRUMMOND pic.twitter.com/R5UCz24BOX — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 7, 2023

Drummond, 30, sits behind former Bulls legend Johnny "Red" Kerr on the all-time NBA rebounds list. The latter finished his career with 10,092.

