Bulls' DeMar DeRozan not focused on his future in wake of Zach LaVine's season-ending injury

DeMar DeRozan said he's a bad planner.

So don't ask the veteran forward if he thinks management will place him in trade conversations in the wake of Zach LaVine's season-ending foot injury and in advance of next week's NBA trade deadline.

"I'm a terrible planner," DeRozan said after the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. "That's probably my big pet peeve in life. Some people like jotting down in their journal what they gotta do for the week. That would drive me nuts.

"I really live my life day-by-day. If I get caught up in having future thoughts on things, I'm going to drive myself crazy. And I'd rather not be that way. I take it day-by-day and be prepared for whatever happens. That's my approach for life."

DeRozan, who could be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, said he felt bad for LaVine.

"First and foremost, just worry about his health, him getting back 100 percent," DeRozan said. "Situations like that, I always try to look past basketball. There's a lot we go through as athletes. When you go through a situation like that, I'm pretty sure it's frustrating and tough on him. It's a different type of mental hurdle he gotta go through and I hope the best for him."

And DeRozan expressed faith that the Bulls still have a playoff run in them.

"The guys that's in here compete. I have the utmost confidence and faith in them that we can compete with anybody. We've showed it," DeRozan said. "It sucks that we've been plagued with so many injuries. . . . But for what we've been through and how we started, I got the utmost confidence."

