Bulls looking to snap Cavaliers four-game win streak on Monday night

After putting on an impressive performance in front of an international audience, the Cleveland Cavaliers return home to face the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Cleveland has won four straight and owns a 15-3 record this season against teams with a record under .500. The Cavaliers will look to improve on that mark versus Chicago, which has won four of its last five.

Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 24 points and 16 rebounds in a 122-116 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Chicago shot 51.1 percent from the floor and recorded 30 or more assists for its third straight game.

"I feel like we're getting better," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. "I really do. I think we are playing stylistically how I'd like to see us play, how I think the game should be played. We're sharing the ball. We're trying to generate good shots. We're scoring more points."

The Bulls are monitoring the status of forward Patrick Williams, who has missed two of the last five games with right ankle soreness. Donovan said he is hopeful that Williams will be available against Cleveland.

The Bulls' improved play over the past month can be attributed to several factors, including the development of point guard Coby White. The fifth-year pro is averaging 22.7 points over his last seven games while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 47.9 percent from 3-point range.

"The way he's playing right now, the growth in his game is incredible; this stretch he's on," Bulls guard Zach LaVine said. "So we want to keep him in that type of rhythm."

Cleveland is playing for the first time since beating the Brooklyn Nets 111-102 in Paris on Thursday as part of the NBA's Global Games series.

The star of the show was Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who recorded his fourth double-double of the season and finished with a season-high 45 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

"Donovan came out ready for the moment," Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "We talked about beforehand how special this game was to be a part of, what it means for the NBA to select you to come over here and represent the league in the game of basketball on a worldwide stage, and I thought Donovan was phenomenal."

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen continued to make a push for his second All-Star selection with his eighth straight double-double, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Cleveland also received a boost from guard Caris LeVert, who scored 21 points off the bench against Brooklyn and is averaging 20.3 points and five assists over his last seven games. LeVert believes he should be considered for the league's Sixth Man of the Year award.

"I feel like I should be," he said. "I feel like, honestly, it's a team award more than an individual (award). I feel like we've been doing a great job -- especially on this run -- of taking care of business. And I just try to give energy where it's needed when I check in the game. But it's a product of great teammates."

Cleveland has won its last five meetings against the Bulls, including a 109-95 victory in Chicago on Dec. 23. Chicago native Max Strus had 26 points and seven assists to lead the Cavaliers, while Allen added 19 points and 17 rebounds.

