Chicago Bulls finalize roster for 2023-24 season

The Chicago Bulls submitted their official roster for the 2023-24 season by Monday evening's deadline.

The 17-man roster featured no surprises and included the inactive Lonzo Ball, whom the Bulls have ruled out for his second straight season following his third left knee surgery. It also included the maximum three two-way players in Adama Sanogo, Justin Lewis and Onuralp Bitim.

Sanogo and Bitim represent three of the Bulls' international players, joining Nikola Vucevic. The NBA announced a record 125 international players from 40 countries across six continents for Opening Night.

After waiving Carlik Jones and his non-guaranteed contract last week, the Bulls carry 14 players on the NBA roster, including the inactive Ball. This leaves a roster spot open. The Bulls still possess half of their midlevel salary cap exception worth roughly $6 million, as well as a disabled player exception for Ball that's worth $10.2 million.

However, they are hard capped at $172.3 million and, with the franchise's history in avoiding the luxury tax, sit closely below that $165.3 million threshold.

Here's the Bulls' roster:

Guards

Jevon Carter

Alex Caruso

Ayo Dosunmu

Zach LaVine

Dalen Terry

Coby White

Lonzo Ball

Forwards

Torrey Craig

DeMar DeRozan

Julian Phillips

Terry Taylor

Patrick Williams

Centers

Andre Drummond

Nikola Vucevic

Two-way players

Onuralp Bitim

Justin Lewis

Adama Sanogo

The Bulls open their regular season on Wednesday night against Oklahoma City at the United Center, which can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago.

