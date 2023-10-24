Chicago Bulls finalize roster for 2023-24 season

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich
The Chicago Bulls submitted their official roster for the 2023-24 season by Monday evening's deadline.
The 17-man roster featured no surprises and included the inactive Lonzo Ball, whom the Bulls have ruled out for his second straight season following his third left knee surgery. It also included the maximum three two-way players in Adama Sanogo, Justin Lewis and Onuralp Bitim.
Sanogo and Bitim represent three of the Bulls' international players, joining Nikola Vucevic. The NBA announced a record 125 international players from 40 countries across six continents for Opening Night.
After waiving Carlik Jones and his non-guaranteed contract last week, the Bulls carry 14 players on the NBA roster, including the inactive Ball. This leaves a roster spot open. The Bulls still possess half of their midlevel salary cap exception worth roughly $6 million, as well as a disabled player exception for Ball that's worth $10.2 million.
However, they are hard capped at $172.3 million and, with the franchise's history in avoiding the luxury tax, sit closely below that $165.3 million threshold.
Here's the Bulls' roster:
Guards
Jevon Carter
Alex Caruso
Ayo Dosunmu
Zach LaVine
Dalen Terry
Coby White
Lonzo Ball
Forwards
Torrey Craig
DeMar DeRozan
Julian Phillips
Terry Taylor
Patrick Williams
Centers
Andre Drummond
Nikola Vucevic
Two-way players
Onuralp Bitim
Justin Lewis
Adama Sanogo
The Bulls open their regular season on Wednesday night against Oklahoma City at the United Center, which can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago.