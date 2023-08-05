Dalen Terry present at Whitney Young High School for Chi-League

Dalen Terry is at Chicago high school Whitney Young to hoop in the Chi-League, the Bulls tweeted on Saturday.

They published a video of him dunking in pregame.

Dalen Terry just pulled up to Chi-League at Whitney Young HS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bnCXI2P9yl — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 5, 2023

He attempted a dunk off the backboard to himself but to no avail. He smiled after slamming it straight up.

Dalen’s smile after going off the backboard 😂 pic.twitter.com/8FHA3qeT4a — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 5, 2023

The sophomore wing is expected to take on a larger role with the Bulls this season.

Last year, he played more games in the G-League than up in the big leagues. And when he played up with the Bulls, it was mostly filler minutes at the end of games.

He played 38 games, averaging 5.6 minutes per contest. He totaled 85 points on 44.4 percent shooting from the field.

