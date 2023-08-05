Trending
Dalen Terry

Dalen Terry present at Whitney Young High School for Chi-League

The Bulls' sophomore wing is shown dunking in this video at the Chi-League

By Ryan Taylor

Dalen Terry is at Chicago high school Whitney Young to hoop in the Chi-League, the Bulls tweeted on Saturday.

They published a video of him dunking in pregame.

He attempted a dunk off the backboard to himself but to no avail. He smiled after slamming it straight up.

The sophomore wing is expected to take on a larger role with the Bulls this season.

Last year, he played more games in the G-League than up in the big leagues. And when he played up with the Bulls, it was mostly filler minutes at the end of games.

He played 38 games, averaging 5.6 minutes per contest. He totaled 85 points on 44.4 percent shooting from the field.

