DeMar DeRozan shows off surprisingly elite quarterback skills

By Ryan Taylor

The Bulls are in Nashville for training camp and they're having fun outside of practice.

The players were "inspired" by the Bears' win on Thursday night over the Commanders. In the football spirit, they visited the Tennessee Titans' indoor field to toss the pigskin around.

Here are some of the videos the Bulls posted from the day, including DeMar DeRozan's impeccable arm.

