Welcome to the NBA, Chet Holmgren.

The "rookie" center for the Oklahoma City Thunder was stripped of the ball by Bulls center Andre Drummond in the second quarter of Wednesday's season opener.

Drummond picked up the ball and instigated the fast break. As he entered the Thunder's zone, he crossed over Holmgren, sending him to the ground, before laying the ball in the basket with a pretty left-handed finger roll.

Check out Drummond at his finest in his 12th NBA season opener.

CHET HOLMGREN.... MEET ANDRE DRUMMOND! pic.twitter.com/3AV3awos5p — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 26, 2023

Drummond, 30, opted into his player option for his second year with the Bulls this year. Last season, the big man averaged 6.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 12.7 minutes per contest. He played in 67 games.

Wednesday night's game marks Holmgren's first game in the NBA. The Thunder drafted the 7-footer with the second pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Unfortunately, Holmgren endured a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, causing him to miss the entirety of last season.

Technically, this season is Holmgren's rookie season, making him eligible for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

He won't be winning it with transition defense like the video above, however.

