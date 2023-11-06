Trending
United Center

ICYMI: Check out the United Center court floor redesign for the NBA In-Season Tournament

By Ryan Taylor

The Bulls played their first regular season game that counted towards the NBA's In-Season Tournament. It was their first of two home games from the four-game slate.

The Bulls, along with the rest of the NBA, changed their court style for the game for the occasion.

Here's what the United Center court floor looked like versus the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bulls took their "#SeeRed" slogan quite literally with the floor design.

The floor was a base red with a white Bulls logo in the middle on top of the NBA Cup --- the trophy the winner of the In-Season Tournament will receive.

The paint on each end also emulates the NBA Cup. The "Chicago" lettering at both baselines effectively represents the City Edition jerseys the Bulls sported on Friday night.

