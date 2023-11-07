Jevon Carter, the Bulls' crafty point guard addition from this past offseason, is a consistent mix-and-match dresser when it comes to his basketball shoes.

Practice, games --- it doesn't matter. Carter wears two different colored shoes anytime he's on the floor.

Why does he do that?

"So, first, when I came into the league I was with And-1, right? I was the only athlete with And-1," Carter said to reporters at shoot around on Tuesday. "So, I was trying to help And-1 bring more awareness to the brand. And at that time, I wasn't really playing. So I'm like 'How can I bring awareness when I'm not playing?'

"So I'm like I'm gonna try to sit on the bench to wear I can be seen on TV with having two mismatched colored shoes on. At least that'll get the thought of like 'Why is he wearing mismatched colored shoes? What shoes is he wearing?' So from there, I just kinda stuck with it once my deal with And-1 was done."

Hard-hitting reporting from Bulls practice today.



I finally asked Jevon Carter the story behind wearing two different color shoes on game nights and in practice.



The reason: it started as a marketing strategy.

DeMar DeRozan, once against Carter's style, is now a major proponent after Carter joined the Bulls.

"I love them. I love them. I'm all for it," DeRozan said. "I definitely endorse the mismatched shoes. I think one day I saw him with the same shoe on both feet and I got upset. Like man, where is the other colored shoe at?"

Fun to hear from Jevon Carter today about his mismatched shoes — and to hear from DeMar about how he went from hating on them to loving the look when Jevon became his teammate. https://t.co/dN2q7wCYvv pic.twitter.com/uXw6tHnhzZ — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) November 7, 2023

It's hard to catch Carter without the mismatched-colored shoes. Go to a Bulls game, and see if he's wearing the same colored shoes. I doubt you'll catch him otherwise.

It's an interesting tidbit about the Bulls point guard. I bet most people wouldn't know he was the only And-1 athlete during his first years in the NBA, too.

Since joining the Bulls, Carter's made a name for himself through relentless pickpocketing and 3-point shooting, especially in transition. He's a crafty point guard who enjoys talking trash to his opponents, too.

This season, he's averaging 7.8 points and 1.3 assists per contest 52.2% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from beyond the arc. He provides a much-needed two-way spark for the Bulls in their second unit, and not just from a fashion perspective.

