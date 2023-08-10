Jevon Carter will wear No. 5 with the Bulls

Jevon Carter, the newly signed point guard for the Chicago Bulls, will wear No. 5 for the team, according to the team's website. He wore that number while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, too.

The number was last worn by Derrick Jones Jr., who signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Upon the opening of NBA free agency, Carter signed a 3-year deal with the Bulls worth $20 million. The deal came from the Bulls' mid-level exception.

The move for Carter is a shot at upgrading the Bulls' shooting. He's a career 39.7 percent 3-point shooter on three attempts per game. Last season, he shot 42 percent from beyond the arc on over four shots per game for the Milwaukee Bucks. He also played in 81 games, making 39 starts.

The Bulls finished last in the NBA last season in 3-point attempts, tossing up 28.8 per contest. They also finished 16th in the NBA last season in 3-point percentage at a 35 percent clip.

“We’re trying to change our shooting profile,” Arturas Karnišovas said following the NBA Draft. “Being last in the league in rate from 3 and 3-point makes, we’re going to try to address that in the offseason.”

Carter is also a defensive-minded guard, holding a career-positive defensive box plus/minus (0.8) and a respectable defensive rating at 112. He's considered strong at the point of attack and an excellent screen navigator.

