Derrick Jones Jr. signs one-year deal with Dallas Mavericks

Derrick Jones Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

Free agent F/C Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a one-year fully guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam told @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/z2hPxLDIEn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2023

Jones Jr., 26, played two seasons with the Bulls. Over his stint in Chicago, he averaged 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds through 115 games. He played a complimentary role as a hustle, defensive-minded, high-flying forward for Billy Donovan.

In April, Jones Jr. shared with NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson he planned to pick up his player option for the 2023-24 season, and remain with the Bulls. In June, Jones Jr. declined his player option, entering free agency.

Now, he'll switch to the Western Conference with the Mavericks, who placed fourth in the conference last season with a 52-30 record.

The Bulls have signed Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig in free agency while re-signing Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

They still have some wiggle room in the cap space by way of a bi-annual exception, that they likely won't use, and a disabled player exception the NBA granted them for Lonzo Ball, who is expected to miss the entirety of the season.

