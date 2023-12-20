LeBron James in Chicago on special Bulls-related anniversary

In a remarkable bit of NBA symmetry, LeBron James is in Chicago on a notable anniversary.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday night, and while James is listed as questionable for the game, it’s still an interesting coincidence that he’s in town.

Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of James’ first-ever game against the Bulls, as he suited up against the team on Dec. 20, 2023.

For those curious, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Bulls 95-87 in the game. James had 32 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals in the contest, pushing Cleveland’s record to 8-19.

James has played a total of 62 games against the Bulls in his career, averaging 28.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest against Chicago.

If he plays in Wednesday’s game, it would be the 63rd time he’s suited up against Chicago in the regular-season, trailing only the Indiana Pacers in that category.

