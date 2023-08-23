Steph Curry took NBA history by storm when he called himself the best point guard of all time in a podcast appearance with Gilbert Arenas earlier in the week.

Michael Jordan did not agree.

He barged himself into the debate, texting ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith at 5:54 a.m. to share his contention.

"Although the greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on the greatest point guard of all time… Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic," Jordan said, according to Smith.

Curry recently came off his 14th season in the NBA, where he earned his ninth All-Star appearance and the fourth NBA championship of his career. He averaged just under 30 points per game, adding over 6 rebounds and 6 assists per contest. And, of course, his shooting splits 47.5/42.8/91.5 exemplified greatness.

Johnson was one of the most unique point guards in NBA history. While averaging just under 20 points per game for his career, he averaged 11.5 assists for the entirety of his time in the NBA. He's one of the greatest facilitators in NBA history. And due to his uncanny 6-foot-9 frame, he was one of the best rebounding point guards in history, earning 7.2 per game over his career.

It's a close argument, though most fans today would likely say Curry. The Warriors' point guard changed the game, as many players have claimed today. Because of Curry, the 3-point line has never been more valued in the game's history.

However, Johnson's unique athleticism and capabilities as a point center, if you will, changed the game for point guards, too. His ability to do it all: facilitate, score, rebound and defend, had never been seen in a collective point guard in the game's history.

He was the first of his kind in a long line of point guards who would otherwise be characterized in different positions because of their size. Still seen today, larger-than-average point guards dominate with the ball in their hands, as Johnson did.

Who's the best point guard in NBA history? The cast of NBC Sports Chicago's "Bulls Talk Podcast" recently discussed the question.

Who would you pick as the greats point guard ever, Magic Johnson or Steph Curry?



"Magic Johnson saved the NBA in the first year of his career!" Jason Goff exclaimed.

