Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson, who guided the Bulls to six championships in the 1990s and the Los Angeles Lakers to five after that, met with management, Billy Donovan and his staff and also talked to and fielded questions from the players over a lengthy visit.

Bulls point guard Coby White took the opportunity to ask Jackson about the differences between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

"Because I know Kobe really tried to emulate Mike, MJ," White said. "The main thing he said was that Kobe didn't have a conscience and Michael Jordan did. Basically he said if after the game Mike wasn't 50 percent from the field, he would kind of be disappointed. Kobe could go 7-for-25 and he really didn't care."

The visit, set up in part by Chip Schaefer, Jackson's longtime athletic trainer and now the Bulls' Director of Performance Health, was originally scheduled for the Bulls' Ring of Honor festivities. But a snowstorm canceled the team's morning shootaround that game day against the Golden State Warriors.

"If you love the game of basketball, it should inspire you. He has 11 championships. He's a legend, a Hall of Fame coach, if not the best coach of all time," White said. "So for us, it should motivate us as a unit and a team to grow.

