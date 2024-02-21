Scottie Pippen is bringing his beef with Michael Jordan to an international audience.

Three members of the Chicago Bulls from the 1990s announced they are going on tour to discuss their side of "The Last Dance" documentary. Pippen, Horace Grant and Luc Longley partnered with Australia's National Basketball League to share an in-depth, first-hand account of Michael Jordan's championship dynasty.

"It's gonna be a no bulls--t tour," Grant said.

The tour, titled "No Bull," will begin Feb. 23 in Tasmania before heading to Melbourne and Sydney.

Pippen served as Jordan's right-hand man for all six championship runs. Grant was a Bulls' big man from 1987-1994, while Longley joined the team in 1994 for the second three-peat.

It appears the trio won't be holding back as they share behind-the-scenes insight from the Bulls' dynasty days.

"The Last Dance" premiered on ESPN in 2020 to universal acclaim, though, some of Jordan's teammates weren't thrilled with how certain aspects of the era were portrayed. Pippen, in particular, has made it clear in recent years that he and Jordan no longer get along, while Grant took exception to Jordan's "false" claim that he leaked information to Sam Smith when he wrote "The Jordan Rules."

"A lot of people really want to ask us questions about that bulls--- documentary, but just come out and get the tickets and you'll hear a lot," Grant said this week at the NBL24 Andrew Gaze Award Night.

Check out the full promotional interview below:

