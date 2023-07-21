Summer league standout Javon Freeman-Liberty signs two-way deal with Raptors

Javon Freeman-Liberty, a standout with the Bulls summer league team, signed a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. Adrian Wojnarowski was first on the report.

All Praise To The Man Upstairs🙏🏾 https://t.co/GJvHfOqdhc — Javon Freeman-Liberty (@JavonFreemanLib) July 22, 2023

Undrafted, Freeman-Liberty joined the Windy City Bulls after the 2022 collegiate season. He stood out with the Bulls summer league this summer, averaging 21.2 points per game on 49.3% and 46.3% shooting from the field and 3-point range, respectively.

He added 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, along with one block per contest.

Some believed Freeman-Liberty would be elevated to a contract with the Bulls. Yet, the Bulls solidified their two-way spots on Friday, signing Onuralp Bitim to their final spot. Adama Sanogo and Justin Lewis represent the other two-way spots on the team.

Freeman-Liberty, an Illinois native, played two seasons at Valparaiso University before transferring to the DePaul Blue Demons in Chicago for his final two collegiate seasons. He was named to second-team All-Big East his senior year.

