Bulls sign Turkish sharpshooter to two-way contract

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls once signed a 3-point shooter to a two-way contract who ended up starting in the NBA Finals, albeit for a different team.

And while there's obviously no guarantee that Onuralp Bitim will follow the path of Max Strus, who left the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat this offseason to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Turkish wing did shoot 40.9 percent for Frutti Extra Bursaspor in the Turkish League last season while earning second-team EuroCup honors.

And now he'll get a shot with the Bulls, who signed the 6-foot-6-inch wing to a two-way contract, a source close to the team confirmed.

Bitim, 24, is a two-time Slam Dunk champion at Basketbol Süper Ligi All-Star weekend and also played high school basketball for Huntington Prep School in West Virginia. So he's more than a shooter, although his career international mark of 37.1 percent stands out, as does his volume of 6.9 attempts last season while posting his career-high.

Bitim fills the Bulls' final two-way contract slot, joining previously signed Justin Lewis and Adama Sanogo. That means Terry Taylor, who signed a two-way contract last season, is currently on the outside looking in, as is NBA Summer League standout Javon Freeman-Liberty.

The Bulls still only have 12 guaranteed contracts projected for their 15-man roster, with a qualifying offer on guard Ayo Dosummu and a non-guaranteed deal for Carlik Jones. This is the first season that teams are allowed to sign three players to two-way contracts.

Bitim first was linked to the Bulls in late June by Basketfaul.com, and his official signing was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bitim averaged 18.4 points and 3.6 assists in 30 games last season, posting similar numbers in EuroCup play.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.