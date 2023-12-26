Trae Young brings record-setting hot streak to United Center against Bulls

Over the past 12 games, the Bulls are 8-4, in the midst of the hottest streak of their season. Currently, the Bulls are on a six-game home stretch, in which they've finished 2-1 thus far during the homestand.

On Tuesday, the Bulls will continue their home stretch against the Atlanta Hawks, who are one place behind the Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings. Their last games have been quite the opposite of the Bulls', in which they've gone 4-8 against their opponents.

However, Trae Young --- the Hawks starting point guard --- is performing quite the opposite of his team. He's on a record-setting hot streak, scoring 30+ points and 10+ assists in seven straight games. That's tied with Oscar Robertson as the longest streak of that caliber.

Can he continue that streak against the Bulls on Tuesday? That would put him above Robertson and the rest of the elite company he's passed in this category.

These two Eastern Conference teams have yet to play each other this season. Last season, they went 2-2 against each other. This time, the Hawks will be without AJ Griffin (personal) and De'Andre Hunter (right knee).

The Bulls will be without Nikola Vučević who was declared inactive by head coach Billy Donovan pregame. An MRI confirmed Vučević has endured a groin strain and will be out for an undetermined timeline, according to Donovan.

Expect more minutes from Andre Drummond, who has impressed this season with his hustle and rebounding abilities. The Bulls also called up two-way big man Adama Sanogo.

