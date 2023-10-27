When do the Bulls play their in-season tournament games?

This season, the NBA is implementing an in-season tournament with the regular season schedule.

How does it work?

Each team will play four games against the adversaries of their respective groups to determine their tournament record. The best tournament record from each of the six groups, plus two wild cards, will move on to the actual tournament.

Here is the Bulls' schedule for their tournament games, which are part of the regular season:

Friday, Nov. 3 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Orlando Magic

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Toronto Raptors

Tuesday, Nov. 28 @ Boston Celtics

Here are the six groups for the tournament. Each team will play every team in their respective group to determine their tournament record—the team with the best record advances.

East A: Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons

East B: Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

East C: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic

West A: Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

West B: Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets

West C: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs

