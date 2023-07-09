Zach LaVine hits epic home run, robs another in dominant Celebrity Softball Game

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors as of late, but he didn’t let that bother him one bit as he stole the show at the MLB Celebrity Softball Game in Seattle.

In the third inning of that game, LaVine stepped to the plate against Mariners legend Bret Boone, and he absolutely unloaded on a pitch, nearly hitting the ball into the right field bleachers.

Yes, you better believe he slow-rolled the trot to first base after this blast:

Zach LaVine CRUSHES a home run and then takes one away in the #CelebSoftball game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VbUaOuQ0B6 — MLB Life (@MLBLife) July 9, 2023

LaVine wasn’t done either. With former Mariner Mike Cameron, who hit four home runs in a single game at Guaranteed Rate Field back in the day, at the dish, LaVine showed off his defensive ability by robbing a home run at the fence in center field.

After his star turn in Seattle, LaVine’s camp will likely turn back to the business at hand, as league sources have told Bulls Insider KC Johnson that the team has had preliminary discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers about the forward’s availability on the trade market.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.