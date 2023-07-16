The Bulls finally made their signing of three-and-D forward Torrey Craig official on Sunday. The signing was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, then confirmed by NBC Sports Chicago earlier this month.

Craig started 60 games last season for the Suns and appeared in 79 in all. He averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks per game on an average of 24.7 minutes. All of those marks were career highs.

More importantly, Craig shot a career-best .395 from three-point range and made 100 three-pointers. Consistent three-point shooting was something the Bulls lacked last season. Further, Craig is known as a shutdown defender. New teammate DeMar DeRozan went as far as to say Craig is one of the “top two players in the league that defends me the best,” on a recent episode of JJ Reddick’s "The Old Man and The Three” podcast.

Craig is a six-year NBA vet with previous stops with the Nuggets, Bucks, Pacers and Suns. He’s a career .456 shooter with a .347 hit rate from beyond the arc.

