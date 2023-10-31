Bulls pick up Dalen Terry's 3rd-year option

Dalen Terry is the odd man out of the rotation for now.

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls picked up the third-year option on guard Dalen Terry's contract, according to the team's public and media relations staff.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Bulls faced a Tuesday deadline to do so and, apparently, informed Terry and his representative well in advance of that date.

It's more common than not that such options are exercised, although Terry, the Bulls' 2022 first-round pick, has had a hard time finding playing time. On Monday, the Bulls sent Terry to the Windy City Bulls of the G League. And coach Billy Donovan offered an assessment of Terry's game.

Donovan also detailed where he thinks Terry's game is at currently.

"He's really a good open-floor player. He has good size, good vision and good passing skills," Donovan said. "But with the way our team is right now, there aren't many opportunities for him to do that. And we need to help him play to his strengths.

"His shooting will get better. I think everybody knows that's an area he has to improve. But the biggest thing to me for him is he plays with such a motor and energy and is a competitor, he has got to be more detailed defensively, whether it's blocking out, pick-and-roll coverages, whatever it may be."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.