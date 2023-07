There’s a new little Vooch in the world. On Monday, Bulls center Nikola Vucevic announced the birth of a new child on Twitter.

A quick Google search says “Lazar” is a popular Slavic variation for the name Lazarus or Eleazar, and means “God is my help,” or “God has helped.”

This is Vucevic’s third child.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.