Michael Jordan's former Chicago condo sells for huge profit

A ritzy Chicago condo that once belonged to Bulls legend Michael Jordan sold for $6.82 million earlier this year. Crain’s Chicago Business was the first to report the sale. The massive home is actually three units that were combined over the 39th and 40th floors of 1100 N. Lake Shore Drive.

A Redfin search shows Jordan bought the property in 1991 as the Bulls were gearing up for their first of six championship runs. That same search shows Jordan’s ex-wife Juanita Vanoy Jordan sold the home in 2014 for $3.2 million.

The home is a four bed, five and a half bath with three garage spaces. Other rooms listed include a 27’ x 27’ rec room and 30’ x 12’ heated sunroom.

According to Crain’s, the sale is the third-most expensive in the city this year.

Jordan’s mega mansion in Highland Park has remained on the market for over a decade. The massive 32,683 sq.ft., nine bed, 17-bath compound is currently listed for $14.855 million. That property features 14 garage spaces, a putting green that comes with custom MJ flags, and of course a basketball court.

