Where the NBA All-Star Game is being played in 2024 and beyond

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is nearing.

The league's top players will descend upon Indianapolis in February for a weekend of All-Star festivities.

The weekend begins with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night followed by All-Star Saturday night, which features the Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest. Then, the league's top 24 players will close out the weekend in the All-Star Game as the East versus West format makes its return.

After Salt Lake City, Utah, was the site of last season's All-Star Game, Indianapolis is taking over hosting duties for the first time since 1985.

So, which city will Indianapolis pass off the ASG baton to in 2025? Here's what to know about future All-Star Game locations.

Where is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers. It will be just the second time that Indianapolis has hosted the ASG.

When is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 All-Star Weekend runs from Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday night.

Where is the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

The All-Star Game will head to San Francisco in 2025 with Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, hosting the event. It will be the Dubs' second time serving as All-Star Game hosts, with the first coming back in 2000 when the team still played in Oakland.

What are the future NBA All-Star Game locations?

The All-Star Game will go from Northern California to Southern California in 2026, but only one L.A. team will be hosting. The festivities will be held at the Clippers' new Intuit Dome, which opens in the 2024-25 season.

The site of the 2027 All-Star Game isn't currently known.