Joel Embiid, NBA world react to refereeing in Knicks-Pacers Game 1

The New York Knicks took a 1-0 second-round series lead over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, but not without some controversy.
New York, the No. 2 seed, had been trailing at home for most of the game with No. 7 Indiana playing composed.
However, the fourth quarter involved some questionable calls against Indiana, ranging from moving screens to kick balls.
The Knicks ended up snatching a vital home 121-117 home win to avoid trailing the series early, with Jalen Brunson once again starring with 43 points to lead all scorers.
But the primary discourse resulting from what otherwise was a thrilling series opener centers around the officiating. Here are some of the top reactions, from Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid to NFL players and more:
Game 2 in New York is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.