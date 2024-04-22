NBA fans in awe of thrilling Knicks-76ers Game 2 ending

The Knicks took a 2-0 first-round series lead over the 76ers on Monday in the most chaotic way.
Down 101-96 with 30 seconds to go, the second-seeded New York side came back to stun seventh-seeded Philadelphia to win 104-101.
Jalen Brunson got the friendly bounce on a triple, then Josh Hart managed to steal the ball away from Tyrese Maxey. Donte DiVincenzo missed the initial 3-point attempt, but Isaiah Hartenstein skied for the offensive rebound that led to DiVincenzo drilling the second try.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
The Knicks hung on to win 104-101 after Joel Embiid's buzzer-beating triple attempt clanked off the rim.
New York secured another home win despite not having Julius Randle for the postseason. Embiid and Maxey posted tremendous individual numbers, but the Knicks' starting five proved to be more balanced.
Here are some of the best reactions from social media on the thrilling ending:
Game 3 in Philadelphia is set for Thursday, April 25.