A list of NBA father-son duos LeBron James has played against

The third game of LeBron James' NBA career came against a Portland Trail Blazers team featuring Dale Davis.
And game No. 1,463 came against a Golden State Warriors team featuring Davis' son.
Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis faced James for the first time on Saturday night as Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers met in San Francisco. The matchup with the 39-year old Lakers superstar came two decades after Jackson-Davis' father, Dale, played the then-18-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers rookie for the first time.
Davis and Jackson-Davis now join a list of NBA father-son combos who have each faced league's all-time scoring leader.
How many NBA father-son duos has LeBron James played against?
If you count only instances where James and the opposing player both entered the same game at some point, James has faced 10 father-son duos over the course of his 21-year career, with Davis and Jackson-Davis being the most recent.
Which NBA father-son duos has LeBron James played against?
Here’s a look at all 10 father-son pairs James played in the same game as, along with when the first meeting came:
Glenn Robinson and Glenn Robinson III
First game vs. Glenn Robinson: Dec. 19, 2003
First game vs. Glenn Robinson III: Dec. 23, 2014
Rick and Jalen Brunson
First game vs. Rick Brunson: Dec. 20, 2003
First game vs. Jalen Brunson: Oct. 31, 2018
Gary Trent and Gary Trent Jr.
First game vs. Gary Trent: Nov. 21, 2003
First game vs. Gary Trent Jr.: Dec. 28. 2019
Kenyon and KJ Martin
First game vs. Kenyon Martin: Jan. 2, 2004
First game vs. KJ Martin: Jan. 10, 2021
Gary Payton and Gary Payton II
First game vs. Gary Payton: Jan. 12, 2004
First game vs. Gary Payton II: Oct. 19, 2021
Adrian and AJ Griffin
First game vs. Adrian Griffin: Feb. 25, 2004
First game vs. AJ Griffin: Dec. 30, 2002
Samaki and Jabari Walker
First game vs. Samaki Walker: April 9, 2004
First game vs. Jabari Walker: Nov. 30, 2022
Jabari Smith and Jabari Smith Jr.
First game vs. Jabari Smith: Dec. 22, 2004
First game vs. Jabari Smith Jr.: Jan. 16, 2023
Juwan and Jett Howard
First game vs. Juwan Howard: Dec. 25, 2003
First game vs. Jett Howard: Nov. 4, 2023
Dale Davis and Trayce Jackson-Davis
First game vs. Dale Davis: Nov. 1, 2003
First game vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis: Jan. 27, 2024