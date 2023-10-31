NBA fans poke fun at Paul George's ‘Where's Waldo?' costume

Paul George may regret his Halloween costume choice by the time the season ends.

The Los Angeles Clippers star turned up to Crypto.com Arena in a "Where's Waldo?" costume ahead of their matchup versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

But NBA fans seem eager to turn George's costume into a metaphor. Waldo is a fictional character that is hard to detect in the popular puzzle book series, with the George connection being that he has a shaky playoff rep behind him and thus, cannot be found.

George has been to the conference finals three times in 13 seasons, but he's either never gone further or got eliminated before then. One example of his struggles can be seen through his shooting splits. His career shooting split is 44/38/85 whereas his playoff split dips to 42/35/83. When you need a big play from your go-to star, it might be best to turn away from George despite his regular-season success.

NBA fans poked fun at George after the Clippers posted his costume on social media.

In particular, it's amassed nearly 6,000 bookmarks and counting on X, formerly known as Twitter. Fans appear to be saving it for later if he struggles in a key situation.

Here are some of the best reactions:

'Where's Waldo' is the most Paul George costume ever 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jztokrYiwt — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 1, 2023

Paul George writes his own jokes



pic.twitter.com/wLFLiqCxjB — KF (@klutchfamilia) November 1, 2023

Paul George in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/jLpsy2qfcT — jose☆ (@LongLostTJ_) November 1, 2023

I struggle to see why Paul George would meme himself like this. This is in everyone’s bookmarks now.



Gotta be more careful than that. pic.twitter.com/lgZMqubloX — Gabe Kuhn (@G_Kuhn71) November 1, 2023

DELETE THIS YOU SET HIM UP — GrizzlyJa (@GrizzlyJaMVP) November 1, 2023

Paul George in the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/fm1MAqnEH7 — AI Knows Ball (@aiKnowsBall) November 1, 2023

It’s fitting Paul George is where’s Waldo. Fans have been wondering where playoff p has been the last half decade https://t.co/aCS8OsYi42 — John (@iam_johnw) November 1, 2023

I can’t believe Paul George dressed up like where’s Waldo smh… they gonna use that against him till he retires — lamasonball (@LaMasonBall) November 1, 2023

And with the Clippers acquiring star guard James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers to add to George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook, the expectations to win the championship are even higher.