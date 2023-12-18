Report: Draymond Green begins counseling, expected to miss at least three weeks

Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green is working on getting himself right during his indefinite suspension.

The four-time NBA champion has started counseling, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning, citing sources, adding that Green is expected to remain sidelined for at least the next three weeks.

Green was expected to receive counseling and work with Golden State and the NBA during his suspension, Charania added, citing league sources, who wouldn't reveal the specifics of Green's counseling out of respect for his privacy. The 33-year-old has been understanding and "prepared to undergo the process required" to return to play with the Warriors, Charania said.

Three weeks would mean Green could miss about 12 more games.

Last week, NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars joined ESPN's "First Take" to explain why the league decided to indefinitely suspend Green after the four-time NBA All-Star struck Jusuf Nurkić in the face during the Warriors' loss to the Phoenix Suns last Tuesday.

Dumars said it was important to not throw a number on the suspension to ensure Green had sufficient time to get himself right mentally before returning to the team.

"Indefinite means get yourself right. We want to see you at your best, and the best way for you to do that is to get yourself mentally and emotionally back to where you need to be," Dumars said.

Before the suspension, Green played in just 15 of Golden State's 23 games. He was ejected from three, suspended from five and missed two because of injury and one for personal reasons.

Tuesday's loss to Phoenix was Green's 20th career ejection and the third of the 2023-24 season.

“To me, this is about more than basketball,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday night before the Warriors played their first game without Green since his latest absence. “It's about helping Draymond. I think it's an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach and his life, and that's not an easy thing to do. That's not something you say, ‘OK, we're going to do five games, and then he's going to be fine.’ The league did that. They did five games after the incident with Rudy [Gobert]. That's not the answer, to pick a number."

“The answer is to help Draymond, to give him the help he needs, to give him an opportunity to make a change that will not only help him, help our team, but help him for the rest of his life. It's not just about an outburst on the court. It's about his life. This is about someone who I believe in, someone who I have known for a decade, who I love for his loyalty, his commitment, his passion, his love for his teammates, friends and his family.”

All parties involved had a similar sentiment that was agreed upon among the team, the league and Green. Basketball comes second.

And for now, it appears Green is on the right track.