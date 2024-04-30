Trending
Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey's Game 5 outing vs. Knicks ignites NBA fans on social media

Maxey kept Philadelphia alive with a 46-point performance on Tuesday.

By Sanjesh Singh

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Tyrese Maxey has kept the 76ers alive.

Down 97-90 and facing elimination at the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Maxey helped pull Philadelphia back in it to later win 112-106 in overtime.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 23-year-old led all scorers with 46 points on 17-for-30 shooting (7-for-12 from deep) to go with nine assists and five rebounds in 52 minutes.

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each added 19 points as the next highest scorer for Philadelphia on the night.

With the result, the 76ers will head back home for Game 6 in another elimination game. Here are some of the best reactions to Maxey's performance on social media:

NBA

LeBron James addresses future on social media after Lakers' playoff exit

NBA Playoffs

When does Round 2 of the NBA playoffs start? What we know about the conference semis so far

Game 6 of the first-round series is slated for Thursday, May 2.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia 76ers
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us