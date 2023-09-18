Illinois Football: Florida Atlantic QB Casey Thompson tears ACL, reports say

Illinois will conclude their non-conference schedule in Champaign on Saturday against Florida Atlantic, but it appears that the Owls will be without their starting quarterback for the game.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, quarterback Casey Thompson tore his ACL in Saturday’s loss to Clemson, and he will miss the remainder of the season:

Sources: FAU quarterback Casey Thompson tore his ACL in the loss to Clemson on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season. Thompson is a transfer from Nebraska and Texas and is in his sixth season of college football. FAU plays at Illinois this week. pic.twitter.com/t3eQvLUudF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 18, 2023

Thompson, who transferred to FAU after stints with Nebraska and Texas, had completed 63.3% of his passes for 509 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.

Daniel Richardson replaced Thompson on Saturday, going 18-for-32 for 120 yards and an interception against Clemson’s defense as the Tigers rolled to a 48-14 victory.

For the Illini, they are coming off of consecutive losses to Kansas and Penn State, and are hoping to get their offense on the right track after they turned the ball over five times against the Nittany Lions.

Their defense did hold Drew Allar in check for most of the game, which could spell trouble for Richardson and company as the Owls seek an upset in Champaign.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and the game will air on Big Ten Network.