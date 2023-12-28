Illinois' Terrence Shannon faces rape charges, suspended by team

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 09: Terrence Shannon Jr. #0 of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena on December 09, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Illinois men’s basketball guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has been arrested and faces charges of rape in connection to an early September incident in Lawrence, Kansas.

A warrant was issued for Shannon this week, and he traveled to Kansas to be taken into custody. He posted bond and is returning to Champaign, according to the school.

As a result of the arrest, Shannon has been suspended indefinitely by the team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“The university and Division of Intercollegiate Athletics have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” Athletic Director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations.”

Shannon was in Lawrence in early September when the Illinois football team took on Kansas, according to a press release. The university says he was not a member of the traveling party, and was not there on official business.

Shannon’s suspension will take effect immediately, and there is no timetable for his return.

He was named a preseason All-Big Ten guard. He is averaging 21.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Illini. He had 30 points and 11 rebounds in Illinois’ Dec. 22 win over Missouri.

Illinois, currently ranked No. 11 in the country in the AP Top-25 poll, is set to take on Fairleigh Dickinson Friday night.