Northwestern set to face Iowa at Wrigley Field on Saturday

Though the baseball season may be over, thousands of fans are preparing for one more sporting event at Wrigley Field in 2023equally anticipated by fans of both sides.

Football is back at the Friendly Confines, with the Northwestern Wildcats hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday's game will mark Northwestern's first game at Wrigley in two seasons, last playing at Clark and Addison on Nov. 20, 2021 against Purdue, falling 32-14 to the Boilermakers in a season in which the Wildcats won just a single Big Ten game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Prior to 2021, the Cats played at Wrigley Field just one other time, a matchup against the in-state rival Illinois Fighting Illini on Nov. 20, 2010, in a game that marked the return of the sport to the revered stadium after a 40-year hiatus.

Wrigley Field was the longtime home of the Chicago Bears, hosting the Monsters of the Midway from 1921 through 1970, before the team moved to Soldier Field.

In addition to the Bears, Wrigley Field also served as the home of the Chicago Cardinals from 1931 to 1939.

The fledgling Cardinals had called Comiskey Park on the South Side home for two separate stints in the 1920's before hosting the club again from 1940 to 1958.

Though neither Northwestern or Iowa are currently ranked in the AP Top 25, Saturday afternoon's affair promises to be a thrilling rivalry matchup between the 6-2 Hawkeyes and 4-4 Wildcats.