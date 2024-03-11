The Purdue Boilermakers celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship at United Center on March 12, 2023, in Chicago.

Let the madness begin.

Before the NCAA Tournament gets underway, the top conferences will hold their respective tournaments with automatic bids to the Big Dance on the line. Perhaps the biggest of those tournaments will be for the Big Ten crown.

Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey and No. 3 Purdue enter the competition as the favorites after going 17-3 in conference play during the regular season. No. 12 Illinois is the only other Big Ten team in the AP Top 25 entering the conference tournament, making an automatic bid all the more coveted for the rest of the field.

Here’s everything to know before the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off.

2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket

Here are the seeds for the 2024 Big Ten tournament:

Purdue (28-3 overall, 17-3 Big Ten) Illinois (23-8, 14-6) Nebraska (22-9, 12-8) Northwestern (21-10, 12-8) Wisconsin (19-12, 11-9) Indiana (18-13, 10-10) Iowa (18-13, 10-10) Michigan State (18-13, 10-10) Minnesota (18-13, 9-11) Ohio State (19-12, 9-11) Penn State (15-16, 9-11) Maryland (15-16, 7-13) Rutgers (15-16, 7-13) Michigan (8-23, 3-17)

When is the Big Ten tournament?

The tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 13, with two first-round games. The second round will take place on Thursday, the quarterfinals are on Friday, the semifinals are on Saturday and the championship game will be held on Selection Sunday before the release of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Check out the full schedule:

Where is the Big Ten tournament?

All games will be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The arena is the home of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

What channel is the Big Ten tournament on?

Wednesday’s first-round games will air live on Peacock.

Second-round and quarterfinal games will air on Big Ten Network. The semifinals and championship game will air on CBS.

Big Ten tournament ticket information

Single-session tickets will go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT on Monday, March 11. Tickets will cost $35-$165 each depending on the session and location, though students of Big Ten schools can purchase $25 tickets for sessions featuring their school.

Previous Big Ten tournament winners

Purdue enters as the reigning Big Ten tournament champions after beating No. 10 Penn State in last year’s championship. The Boilermakers are once again the tournament’s top seed, but they will also have bigger goals of avenging their first-round NCAA Tournament defeat at the hands of No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson last March.

Before that, Iowa (2022), Illinois (2021) and Michigan State (2019) were the last three tournament champions.

Michigan State has the most tournament championships with six. Ohio State is next with four and Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa have three apiece.