Bronny James in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest, collapsing at USC basketball practice

Bronny James #6 of Team USA looks on during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Ore.

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, is in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest at a basketball practice.

The incoming USC freshman collapsed on the court Monday before being treated by the school's medical staff and taken to the hospital.

According to a statement from a family spokesperson, James is no longer in ICU.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

NBC Los Angeles confirmed with a source that James suffered a medical emergency Monday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the agency received a medical response call at about 9:30 a.m. and responded to the 3400 block of South Figueroa Street and transported an adult male.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.